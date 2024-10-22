Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) vs. Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Critical Review

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Celtic shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Celtic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -150.04% -91.75% -46.54% Celtic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $33.32 million 0.93 -$77.10 million ($1.73) -0.46 Celtic N/A N/A N/A $0.09 23.37

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Celtic”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Celtic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kartoon Studios. Kartoon Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celtic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kartoon Studios and Celtic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A Celtic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Celtic beats Kartoon Studios on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions. It also operates a kartoon channel network and channel frederator network, as well as distributes subscription video on demand services for kids. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources. The company also engages in the retail, wholesale, and e-commerce activities; and sale of television rights and sponsorships. Celtic plc was founded in 1887 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

