KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBR. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in KBR by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 326,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 138,633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

