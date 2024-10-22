Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $56.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. 803,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

