Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 3.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.76. The stock had a trading volume of 432,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.25. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.