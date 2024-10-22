Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 1,320.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

PSCH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

