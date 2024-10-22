Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.50.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Keyera Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$31.16 and a 52-week high of C$44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

