Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kforce by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after buying an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kforce has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

