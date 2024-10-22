Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.48 Per Share

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kier Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Kier Group stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.09. The stock has a market cap of £652.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.10 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.27 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.73) target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
About Kier Group
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
