Kirby (NYSE:KEX) versus Viking (NYSE:VIK) Critical Analysis

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 8.72% 8.70% 4.84% Viking N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kirby shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 0 0 5 0 3.00 Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kirby and Viking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kirby currently has a consensus target price of $123.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Viking has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Kirby’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kirby is more favorable than Viking.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirby and Viking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $3.20 billion 2.23 $222.93 million $4.23 28.79 Viking $4.71 billion 3.63 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A

Kirby has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking.

Summary

Kirby beats Viking on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It also transports petrochemicals, black oils, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barges and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargos in the United States coastal trade. It owns and operates 1,076 inland tank barges, approximately 281 inland towboats, 28 coastal tank barges, 25 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and a docking tugboat. Its Distribution and Services segment sells after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related oilfield service equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, as well as manufacturers electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems. It serves to various companies, the United States government, and pleasure crafts. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

