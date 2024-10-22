KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $344,663.07

KOK (KOK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. KOK has a total market capitalization of $344,663.07 and $95,351.53 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,685.29 or 1.00044120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006399 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00072702 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $93,750.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

