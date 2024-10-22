KOK Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $363,415.67 and $93,758.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0007071 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $103,885.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

