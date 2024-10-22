Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $186.08 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,469,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,800 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 6.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $186,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $750,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

