Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

