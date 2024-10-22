Laqira Protocol Price Reaches $0.0322 on Major Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $18,682.86 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

