LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 119,662 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,662 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for about 3.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after buying an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,542 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

