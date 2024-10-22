LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,422 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,016.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

