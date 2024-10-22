Ledyard National Bank Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 558,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 150,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFAE stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.