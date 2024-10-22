Ledyard National Bank Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $287.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $431.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.