Ledyard National Bank Sells 820 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.