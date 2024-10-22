Leo Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,222. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

