Leo Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 472,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

