Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 7,648 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 341,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,168. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

