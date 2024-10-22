Leo Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 1,863,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,651. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

