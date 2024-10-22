Leo Wealth LLC Sells 6,534 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,887,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. 781,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

