Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,047 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,187,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,787,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.