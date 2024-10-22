Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.59 and last traded at $80.36. Approximately 166,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,157,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

