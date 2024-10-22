Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $69,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,035 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.