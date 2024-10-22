Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.650-26.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 26.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.3 billion-$71.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.1 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.92.

LMT stock opened at $614.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

