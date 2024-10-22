Lucy Taylor-Smith Buys 20,730 Shares of BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Taylor-Smith acquired 20,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £29,851.20 ($38,757.73).
BlackRock Frontiers Trading Down 1.3 %
BlackRock Frontiers stock opened at GBX 143.11 ($1.86) on Tuesday. BlackRock Frontiers has a 12-month low of GBX 131.32 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £270.95 million, a P/E ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.86.
About BlackRock Frontiers
