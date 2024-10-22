Lucy Taylor-Smith Buys 20,730 Shares of BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Taylor-Smith acquired 20,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £29,851.20 ($38,757.73).

BlackRock Frontiers Trading Down 1.3 %

BlackRock Frontiers stock opened at GBX 143.11 ($1.86) on Tuesday. BlackRock Frontiers has a 12-month low of GBX 131.32 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £270.95 million, a P/E ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.86.

About BlackRock Frontiers

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

