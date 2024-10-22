Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Lufax Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LU traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 85,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,385. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.85. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

