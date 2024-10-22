Lumia Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.32 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Lumia has a total market cap of $91.32 million and $24.63 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumia token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumia has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,842,394 tokens. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 73,842,394.51127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.32795433 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $51,765,729.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

