Mantle (MNT) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $65.83 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,366,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,366,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.60549789 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $72,176,959.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

