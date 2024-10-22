MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $66.99 million and $1.20 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MAP Protocol Coin Profile
MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.
