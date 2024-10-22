MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $66.99 million and $1.20 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MAP Protocol, a Bitcoin layer-2 and peer-to-peer omnichain network, specializes in cross-chain interoperability. It enables interoperability of blockchain assets, storage, and computing, spanning both EVM and non-EVM chains. Utilizing a decentralized approach, it relies on code and light clients for cross-chain communication, not single entities. MAP, the native cryptocurrency, is used for network fees and incentivizing block producers. The protocol aims to ensure secure, decentralized blockchain communication and transactions. Cross-chain requests are managed by off-chain roles and verified by light clients. Its integration with the Bitcoin network enhances security, recording data and the Proof of Stake consensus of the MAP Relay Chain in Bitcoin blocks. Co-founded by James Cheng, the team includes experts in blockchain research, smart contract development, and foundational blockchain engineering.”

