Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $386,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $286.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

