Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $492.05 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.57.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

