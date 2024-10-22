Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

