Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.35.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.