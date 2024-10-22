Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,734 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after buying an additional 2,870,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 1,008,872 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

