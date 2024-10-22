Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 1,429,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

