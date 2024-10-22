Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.08. 461,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,618. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

