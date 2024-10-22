Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) Head to Head Contrast

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Martello Technologies Group and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 5 7 1 2.69

WEX has a consensus target price of $239.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Martello Technologies Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A WEX 9.32% 31.05% 3.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.5% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and WEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.73) 0.00 WEX $2.55 billion 3.43 $266.60 million $5.78 36.83

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Martello Technologies Group. Martello Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEX beats Martello Technologies Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Modern Workplace Optimization and Mitel. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams advanced troubleshooting, Microsoft 365 ITSM incident workflows, Microsoft Teams performance, Microsoft Teams monitoring, and Microsoft Teams outage and down; and Vantage DX, a performance monitoring solution. The company also provides subscription and perpetual software licenses, hardware, maintenance and support, and training and professional services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Corporate Payments segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. This segment also markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals. The Benefits Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. In addition, its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. Further, it offers custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

