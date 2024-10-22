Mattern Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,679. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.