Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 798.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.20.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW traded down $19.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,101.18. 48,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,012.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $964.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,129.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

