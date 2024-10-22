Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 98,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.