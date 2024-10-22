Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.54 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $76.54 million and $8.02 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00251857 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18214752 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $7,472,386.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

