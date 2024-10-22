Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 38% – Here’s What Happened

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 38% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). 90,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 17,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Merit Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a market cap of £8.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

