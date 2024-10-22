Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 1.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,502,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 750,503 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metalla Royalty & Streaming
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Wells Fargo Stock the End-of-Year Rebound Story to Watch?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Walgreens Stock Rally: 4 Reasons WBA Could Be a Strong Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buffett Trims BAC Holdings:What It Means for the Stock’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.