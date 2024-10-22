Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

MTA opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.51 million, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,502,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 750,503 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Featured Stories

