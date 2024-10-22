MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $44.06 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $44.06 or 0.00065496 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $268.84 million and approximately $21.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 44.8418473 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $21,996,939.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

