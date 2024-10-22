Mina Market Cap Hits $677.34 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Mina has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $677.34 million and approximately $44.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00253040 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,193,320,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,561,945 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,193,199,172.8400393 with 1,172,296,683.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.60669324 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $85,700,212.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.