Moneywise Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 571,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 41,748 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,297,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 91,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,201. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

